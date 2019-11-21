UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Of Nepal Extends Invitation To Dr Fehmida For SAG Opening Ceremony

Muhammad Rameez 47 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Ambassador of Nepal extends invitation to Dr Fehmida for SAG opening ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Sewa Lamsal has extended an invitation to the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza for the opening ceremony of South Asian Games scheduled to be held in Nepal from December 1 to 10.

The ambassador who called on the minister, said sports was a strong medium to promote peace among nations, said a press release issued here.

Dr Fehmida thanked the ambassador for the invitation and said it would energise and boost the spirit of the athletes.

She said the Games would provide an opportunity for all South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member countries to come close not only in sports but also in other areas as well.

While highlighting the importance of sports diplomacy, the IPC minister said the Games would provide a platform of cooperation to all SAARC member states.

She said training camps were being set up for a big contingent that would be participating in various disciplines in the Games.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, tourism, sports and climate change related issues.

