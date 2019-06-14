Ambitious Lawrence aiming high with Canada at World Cup

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :North America might be considered a traditional hotbed of women's football, but playing in Europe was always the aim for Ashley Lawrence.

"When I was playing in university I always wanted to play professionally, and my dream was to play in Europe," she tells AFP.

"I knew that the level of the game, where I wanted to develop, was in Europe." Lawrence is speaking in the bucolic setting of the training ground of Paris Saint-Germain's women's team, on a bend in the River Seine amid the plush suburbs to the west of the French capital.

It was in early 2017 that she moved to Paris to join an ambitious club whose battle is to end the dominance of the mighty Lyon, at home and abroad.

"Every day is a challenge, I'm playing against some of the best players in the world and it's great to really be pushed out of my comfort zone because I know that is how I'll progress as a player," said the full-back in an interview just before she joined up with her country for the World Cup.

A native of Ontario, Lawrence did not speak French before making her move to a country where she has been wowed by the history, the food and the cafe culture.

It is also in France where she is hoping Canada can go far at this year's World Cup.

She only turned 24 the day after helping Canada beat Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match, but she has already won 77 caps for her country and is established as a key member of Kenneth Heiner-Moller's team.

"We have really added a lot of new dimensions to our team and we have that kind of balance of experience but younger players that also have played in big games, played in big tournaments," says Lawrence, who was part of the team that lost to England in the quarter-finals as hosts in 2015.