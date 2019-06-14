UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambitious Lawrence Aiming High With Canada At World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:30 AM

Ambitious Lawrence aiming high with Canada at World Cup

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :North America might be considered a traditional hotbed of women's football, but playing in Europe was always the aim for Ashley Lawrence.

"When I was playing in university I always wanted to play professionally, and my dream was to play in Europe," she tells AFP.

"I knew that the level of the game, where I wanted to develop, was in Europe." Lawrence is speaking in the bucolic setting of the training ground of Paris Saint-Germain's women's team, on a bend in the River Seine amid the plush suburbs to the west of the French capital.

It was in early 2017 that she moved to Paris to join an ambitious club whose battle is to end the dominance of the mighty Lyon, at home and abroad.

"Every day is a challenge, I'm playing against some of the best players in the world and it's great to really be pushed out of my comfort zone because I know that is how I'll progress as a player," said the full-back in an interview just before she joined up with her country for the World Cup.

A native of Ontario, Lawrence did not speak French before making her move to a country where she has been wowed by the history, the food and the cafe culture.

It is also in France where she is hoping Canada can go far at this year's World Cup.

She only turned 24 the day after helping Canada beat Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match, but she has already won 77 caps for her country and is established as a key member of Kenneth Heiner-Moller's team.

"We have really added a lot of new dimensions to our team and we have that kind of balance of experience but younger players that also have played in big games, played in big tournaments," says Lawrence, who was part of the team that lost to England in the quarter-finals as hosts in 2015.

Related Topics

Football World Europe Canada France Lyon Paris Progress Ontario Lawrence Bend Cameroon Women 2017 2015 Best PSG

Recent Stories

Pakistan Medical Association hails 20 pc raise in ..

44 seconds ago

Rs 7,300 million allocated for Higher Education

45 seconds ago

'Punjab budget focuses on social protection, HR de ..

47 seconds ago

Cement Pouring at Iran's Bushehr-2 Nuclear Reactor ..

48 seconds ago

51 FETO terrorists sentenced to 9 year jail term

51 seconds ago

Two street criminals held, weapons and valuables r ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.