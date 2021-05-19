American baseball coach to train Pakistani players

American Baseball Coach Brian Cory Furches would be coming to Pakistan in June to train the young Pakistani baseball players for future international events

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :American Baseball Coach Brian Cory Furches would be coming to Pakistan in June to train the young Pakistani baseball players for future international events.

According to Syed Fakhar Ali Shah President Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various international baseball events have been postponed or their dates were extended.

The visit of the baseball coach was already scheduled but as the Under12, U15 and U18 Asian Baseball Championships were postponed, therefore, to maintain the training of young baseball players for future events, the federation had roped in Brian Cory Furches. He was called on the instructions of Chairman PFB Shaukat Javed.

Fakhar Ali Shah, said we have been calling foreign coaches in the past, who visited the baseball academies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

"They not only reviewed the training given to the players, but also give them good tips. This year, we roped in US coach who will visit Pakistan from June 12 to 21," he said.

He said the main aim of this tour was to review the development of baseball in Pakistan. "During the visit, Brian will meet Chairman PFB and also visit Bahria Baseball academy in Lahore to provide training. We want to prepare our players for future youth baseball events. We are in contact with all players and they are continuing their training keeping in view the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)," he said.

He said currently the American coach was coming to Pakistan for one week, however, Chairman PFB would decide to hire his services in future.