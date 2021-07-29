American basketball player brings clean water for Sindhi villagers

(@fidahassanain)

Kylie Irving, with the help of his family, put efforts along with a local non-government organization to build the centre that will benefit the local public.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2021) Kylie Irving, the American basketball player and humanitarian, with the support of his ‘K.A.I Family Foundation’ built a solar water centre for the public of Sindh.

The solar water centre was built in Tharparkar district of Sindh while a local non-profit organization also put efforts with NBA superstar in this regard.

Over 1000 villagers and residents of the area will have access to clean healthy water.

Besides it, it will also facilitate farming for families. The local people were happy over this new centre.

It may be mentioned here that Kylie plays for Brooklyn Nets in NBA and he was titled Rookie of the Year following his selection by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft.

He became seven-time all star and three-time member of the all-NBA team. He also won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.