UrduPoint.com

American Bennett Takes Stunning First World Cup Win At Val Gardena

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:47 PM

American Bennett takes stunning first World Cup win at Val Gardena

Bryce Bennett claimed his first ever alpine skiing World Cup victory on Saturday after stunning the field to win the downhill event at Val Gardena

Val Gardena, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Bryce Bennett claimed his first ever alpine skiing World Cup victory on Saturday after stunning the field to win the downhill event at Val Gardena.

American Bennett topped the times early on in the Italian Dolomites with a run of two minutes, 2.42 seconds to pip Austria's Otmar Striedinger by 0.14sec, with Niels Hintermann 0.32sec back in third.

It was a first ever World Cup podium for Bennett, 29, whose previous best finishes had all come in Italy, fourth at Val Gardena in 2018 and 2020 and at Bormio in 2018.

Bennett benefitted from pre-race favourite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde dropping out following an error when he was 0.86sec faster than his rivals through the top section.

Norway's Kilde, the overall champion in 2020, was looking for a fourth straight World Cup win after claiming the super-G on Friday and a super-G and downhill at Beaver Creek, Colorado at the start of the month.

The 29-year-old lost control at a jump as he fizzed down the slope, allowing Bennett to hold on to top spot as the rest of the field all fell short.

Matthias Mayer had the chance to move top of the overall standings but also struggled to keep his footing after a jump and finished over a second off the pace in 16th.

Mayer retained his lead in the downhill standings, with the Austrian on 195 points, 30 ahead of Feuz Beat who moved into second in front of Kilde after finishing fifth.

But Marco Odermatt, who did not compete on Saturday, retains first place in the race for the overall title with 453 points, 48 ahead of Mayer.

Related Topics

World Lead Alpine Austria Italy 2018 2020 Event All From Best Top Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Minister cuts Christmas cake at PIC Lahore

Minister cuts Christmas cake at PIC Lahore

1 minute ago
 Punjab CS asks secretaries to allocate a hour for ..

Punjab CS asks secretaries to allocate a hour for public daily

1 minute ago
 Killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops in ..

Killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops in IIOJK denounced

1 minute ago
 65th Senior National Wrestling Championship kicks- ..

65th Senior National Wrestling Championship kicks-off at UVAS

58 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Typhoon Rai in Philippines Exceeds ..

Death Toll From Typhoon Rai in Philippines Exceeds 30 - Reports

1 minute ago
 Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at WASA

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at WASA

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.