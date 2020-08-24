American Boxer Mike  Tyson’s video offering prayer goes viral

(@fidahassanain)

Legendary American Boxer Mike Tyson has been seen offering Namaz at his Ranch for the first time since he embraced Islam three months ago.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2020) A video of popular American boxer Mike Tyson offering “Namaz” (prayer) at his Ranch went viral on social media on Monday.

Swedish professional boxer Badou Jack and Amer Abdallah were also shown offering “Namaz” at the Ranch.

Taking to Instagram, Swedish professional boxer Badou Jack had shared the video on his Instagram account.

Badou captioned the video, “Praying side by side with my brothers Mike Tyson & Amer Abdallah…”

All three were offering prayer at Mike Tyson Ranch.

Amer Abdallah led the prayer while both Mike Tyson and Amer Abdallah followed him.

In May, 2020, Mike Tyson embraced islam and it is for the first time that he has been spotted offering “Namaz” at his own Ranch.

Earlier, he appeared in an interview and shared his persona views that he converted to Islam.