American Dressel retains 100m freestyle world title

American Caeleb Dressel retained his world men's 100 metres freestyle crown Thursday, collecting his third gold medal of the week

Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :American Caeleb Dressel retained his world men's 100 metres freestyle crown Thursday, collecting his third gold medal of the week.

The 22-year-old, who swept to seven world titles two years ago, clocked a blistering 46.96 seconds in Gwangju to win swimming's blue riband event, with Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers taking silver.