American Duo Morikawa, Horschel Target Race To Dubai Title

Wed 17th November 2021

American duo Morikawa, Horschel target Race To Dubai title

Collin Morikawa will aim to become the first American to win the European Tour's Race to Dubai at the season-ending $9 million DP World Tour Championship

Collin Morikawa will aim to become the first American to win the European Tour's Race to Dubai at the season-ending $9 million DP World Tour Championship.

A new European Tour No.1 is sure to be crowned this week, with only six players in the 53-man field having a mathematical chance to win the Harry Vardon Trophy.

A new European Tour No.1 is sure to be crowned this week, with only six players in the 53-man field having a mathematical chance to win the Harry Vardon Trophy.

World No.2 Morikawa, holds a slim 236-point advantage at the top of the standings over compatriot Billy Horschel.

They are the only two players in charge of their own destiny - a win for either secures them the No.

1 honour.

Others in the reckoning are England's Tyrrell Hatton, Australia's Min Woo Lee, and the English duo of Matt Fitzpatrick and Paul Casey, but even if they win the tournament, they will have to depend on where the two Americans finish.

On offer this week is the richest winner's cheque of $3 million for the champion and 2,000 Race to Dubai points.

In the absence of the world No.1 Jon Rahm of Spain - the twice winner of the championship (2017 and 2019) has decided not to travel to Dubai and spend time with his family - Morikawa is the highest-ranked player in the field.

