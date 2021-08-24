UrduPoint.com

American Finau Wins Playoff To Capture Marathon Northern Trust

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:40 AM

American Finau wins playoff to capture marathon Northern Trust

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Tony Finau snapped a lengthy title drought, outlasting Cameron Smith in a playoff at the Northern Trust which needed a Monday finish and an extra hole to determine the winner.

This is the second win of the American's career and comes 1,975 days and 143 starts since Finau's first PGA Tour victory at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open.

"It feels amazing. I knew I had to get to 20 under. That was my goal starting the day. I was able to do it," he said of the biggest win of his pro career, which began in 2007.

Finau cruised to victory by making par on the extra hole in the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Organizers had to move the final round to Monday after 23 centimetres (nine inches) of rain fell on the golf course over the weekend. That made for difficult conditions in the final round as shots plugged in the ground and sometimes landed in puddles that dotted the course. The final round was also delayed one hour because of bad weather.

Finau closed with a six-under 65 in regulation and 20-under 264 total, then carried his strong play over into the playoff.

The same couldn't be said for his Aussie opponent Smith who virtually handed the win to Finau on par-four 18 extra holes by smoking his tee shot out of bounds. Smith had to hit a second tee shot but there was no turning back with the way Finau was playing.

Finau went birdie-eagle-birdie-par-birdie during a five hole stretch on the back nine, beginning with the par-four 12th hole.

Finau also had to leapfrog over Jon Rahm by shooting a 30 on the back nine.

Rahm appeared to be on his way to victory but made two bogeys in his final four holes to drop out of contention. Rahm shot 69 to finish at 18-under, two strokes back of the leaders.

"It took everything I had," Finau said. "I was chasing down the best player in the world (Rahm). Jon is a good friend, but I know what type of game he has. He's not going to let up on a lead.

"So I knew I was going to have to catch him and eventually pass him, and Cam was playing well. I gave it everything I had." Smith put himself in contention with consecutive birdies at Nos. 16 and 17 before he parred the closing hole.

"Just a terrible swing, mate. Just a mis-hit, and in these conditions, you can't mis-hit the ball. My driver has cost me a few tournaments this year," Smith said of his woeful tee shot.

The Northern Trust featured the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 70 from this event will move on to the BMW Championship, which tees off in Maryland on Thursday.

Rahm finished alone in third while Justin Thomas (70), Swede Alex Noren (66) and Tom Hoge (69) tied for fourth at 15-under, five strokes back of the leaders.

Patrick Reed, who won here the last time the tournament was played on this course in 2019, withdrew from the event with an injured ankle and then ended up in a hospital in Houston with pneumonia.

Reed was diagnosed with bilateral interstitial pneumonia, which is sometimes referred to as double pneumonia because it affects both lungs.

"I'm on the road to recovery," Reed said in a statement. "Once I'm cleared from the doctors, I look forward to returning. I wish you all the best and I can't wait to get back out there."

Related Topics

Injured Weather World Drought Driver Road Same Lead Houston 2016 2019 Event All From BMW Best Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th August 2021

30 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence mi ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence ministers

8 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &a ..

Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &amp; License Center in Fujairah

8 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

9 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.