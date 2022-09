MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Spaniard Rafael Nadal failed to reach the quarterfinals of US Open - the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the season, held on hard courts in New York City.

American Frances Tiafoe, ranked 22nd, beat second-seeded Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Tiafoe will face No.9 seed Russian Andrey Rublev next.