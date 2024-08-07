Open Menu

American Gabby Thomas Wins Olympic 200m Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 07, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) American Gabby Thomas stormed to a brilliant victory in the women's Olympic 200m in Paris on Tuesday to clinch the first major title of her career.

Thomas clocked 21.83sec to win ahead of St.

Lucia's new 100m champion Julien Alfred, who timed 22.08sec. Thomas' teammate Brittany Brown claimed bronze in 22.20sec.

Thomas, 27, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Games three years ago, is the first American woman to win an Olympic short sprint title since childhood idol Allyson Felix won the 200m at the 2012 London Games.

