American Jackson Wins Women's 500m Speed Skating Gold At Beijing 2022

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2022

American Jackson wins women's 500m speed skating gold at Beijing 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 14(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022)

BEIJING, Feb. 14(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:Erin Jackson of the United States notched the gold medal in the women's 500m speed skating at the Beijing Winter Olympics here on Sunday.

The 29-year-old clocked a winning time of 37.04 seconds to become the first American speed skater since 1994 to win the Olympic gold in the women's 500m.

"I wish I could describe how I feel. It is amazing. This medal means so much," said Jackson, who would miss the Beijing Games but for her friend Brittany Bowe.

Bowe sacrificed her No.1 spot in 500m to Jackson who had slipped and finished third in the U.S. Olympic trials where top two finishers secured tickets to Beijing.

Bowe, the 1,000m and 1,500m specialist, was able to compete over the distance along with Jackson with an additional quota given to Team USA in reallocation, and finished 16th eventually.

"It has been a tough couple of years and a tough beginning for this year. For this to come around like this I am so happy," Jackson said.

