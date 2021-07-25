UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

American Kalisz Wins Olympic 400m Individual Medley Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 09:20 AM

American Kalisz wins Olympic 400m individual medley gold

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Rio Olympic runner-up Chase Kalisz went one better to claim gold in the men's 400m individual medley for the United States Sunday to kick off the medal rush in the Olympic pool.

Kalisz led by a body-length after 300 metres and came storming home in 4mins 09.42secs ahead of second-placed compatriot Jay Litherland (4:10.28) and Australia's Brendon Smith in third (4:10.38) "It means the world. This is the last thing I really wanted to accomplish in my swimming career," said Kalisz.

"It was a dream of mine since as long as I can remember.

I can't believe it. I really can't believe it." France's Leon Marchand set off at a cracking pace and turned first after the butterfly leg, but Kalisz was always in touch and after a strong backstroke swim took charge in the breaststroke.

It turned into a mad scramble for the minor placings with Litherland just bettering Smith.

Kalisz took silver behind Kosuke Hagino at Rio in 2016, but the Japanese opted out of the event on home soil to focus on the 200m medley.

Rio bronze medallist and world champion Daiya Seto failed to qualify for the final.

Related Topics

World Australia France Leon United States Moroccan Dirham Sunday 2016 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

11 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

12 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

12 hours ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

15 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

16 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.