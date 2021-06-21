American Korda shoots 67 to capture Meijer LPGA event

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Nelly Korda closed with a five-under 67 at the Meijer Classic on Sunday to become the first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season.

The 22-year-old American Korda finished at 25-under 263 to beat Ireland's Leona Maguire by two strokes and break the tournament record at the Blythefield Country Club course in the US state of Michigan.

"Honestly, there has been times where on Sundays I really haven't enjoyed it. The stress kind of ate at me and I didn't stay in the moment and enjoy playing golf on a Sunday in a final group.

"But today I really enjoyed it and it was actually a really good battle between Leona and I. She definitely kept me on my toes," said Korda, who also won the Gainbridge tournament in February.

Maguire finished solo second after shooting a 66.

World No. 4 Korda and the others used this week's event as a tuneup for the Women's PGA Championship which is scheduled for next week in the southern US city of Atlanta.

Korda started her final round with a three shot lead after rolling in 11 birdies en route to a career best 62 in the third round. She joined a short list of players who have drained 11 birdies in a round, second only to Annika Sorenstam's record 13 birdies in a 2001 LPGA Tour round.

Korda bounced back this week after missing the cut two weeks ago at the US Women's Open. This marks her fifth career title.

Chun In-Gee shot a 63 to tie for third with Brittany Altomare (64) at 21 under. Swede Anna Nordqvist was next at 20 under after a 66.