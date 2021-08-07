World No.1 American Nelly Korda won women's golf gold at Tokyo Olympics with 17-under-par 267 on Saturday, at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe City, Saitama Prefecture

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) --:World No.1 American Nelly Korda won women's golf gold at Tokyo Olympics with 17-under-par 267 on Saturday, at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe City, Saitama Prefecture.

"This is super special. Being Olympian is already special itself and being gold medalist is amazing," said Korda, who became the second American female golfer to win an Olympic gold medal, after Margaret Abbott in 1900.

China's Rio bronze medalist Feng Shanshan finished 11-under-par 273, ranking eighth and her compatriot Lin Xiyu came joint ninth with 10-under-par 274.

Feng caught five birdies and suffered one bogey to finish the final round at four-under-par.

"I didn't have a great start to the tournament. But in the last three days, I played like a champion. Even when I was behind after the first round, I really did my best and came back." Feng said.

"There is no regret because this is golf," she continued. "Playing 18 holes is like living a life with ups and downs and all the uncertainties. You are always trying to be better and this is why I love golf so much. It helps me become a better person.""This is my last Olympics and I really enjoyed it. I hope I can see more Chinese faces getting on the tour and on the top of the leaderboard," the former world No.1 said.