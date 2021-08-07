UrduPoint.com

American Korda Wins Tokyo Olympic Women's Golf Gold

Muhammad Rameez 18 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:46 PM

American Korda wins Tokyo Olympic women's golf gold

World No.1 American Nelly Korda won women's golf gold at Tokyo Olympics with 17-under-par 267 on Saturday, at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe City, Saitama Prefecture

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) --:World No.1 American Nelly Korda won women's golf gold at Tokyo Olympics with 17-under-par 267 on Saturday, at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe City, Saitama Prefecture.

"This is super special. Being Olympian is already special itself and being gold medalist is amazing," said Korda, who became the second American female golfer to win an Olympic gold medal, after Margaret Abbott in 1900.

China's Rio bronze medalist Feng Shanshan finished 11-under-par 273, ranking eighth and her compatriot Lin Xiyu came joint ninth with 10-under-par 274.

Feng caught five birdies and suffered one bogey to finish the final round at four-under-par.

"I didn't have a great start to the tournament. But in the last three days, I played like a champion. Even when I was behind after the first round, I really did my best and came back." Feng said.

"There is no regret because this is golf," she continued. "Playing 18 holes is like living a life with ups and downs and all the uncertainties. You are always trying to be better and this is why I love golf so much. It helps me become a better person.""This is my last Olympics and I really enjoyed it. I hope I can see more Chinese faces getting on the tour and on the top of the leaderboard," the former world No.1 said.

Related Topics

World China Kawagoe Tokyo Women Gold Olympics Bronze All Best Top Love

Recent Stories

China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines delivered to B ..

China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines delivered to BiH

17 seconds ago
 Greece's Open TV Crew Attacked While Broadcasting ..

Greece's Open TV Crew Attacked While Broadcasting Wildfires Live From Attica Reg ..

22 seconds ago
 France beat Serbia to claim women's Olympic basket ..

France beat Serbia to claim women's Olympic basketball bronze

2 minutes ago
 Brazilian Olympic boxing champ says 'got lucky' wi ..

Brazilian Olympic boxing champ says 'got lucky' with stunning KO

2 minutes ago
 UBG seeks PM's help in deciding FPCCI election rig ..

UBG seeks PM's help in deciding FPCCI election rigging case

2 minutes ago
 'Bonded for life' - Durant revels in his third Oly ..

'Bonded for life' - Durant revels in his third Olympic gold

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.