- Home
- Sports
- American McLaughlin Wins Gold in Women's 400m Hurdles at Tokyo Olympics, Sets World Record
American McLaughlin Wins Gold In Women's 400m Hurdles At Tokyo Olympics, Sets World Record
Muhammad Rameez 41 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:00 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) American athlete Sydney McLaughlin won gold in women's 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympic Games, setting a world record.
McLaughlin broke her own record of 51.90 seconds, coming first in 51.46 seconds.