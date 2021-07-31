American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classic

American Neilson Powless of EF won the San Sebastian classic on Saturday after edging a thrilling three-way dash for the line on the Basque city's famous seafront

The 24-year-old from Florida was part of a breakaway over the narrow hills roads outside San Sebastian and finished the 231km course in 5hr 34mins 31sec, just ahead of Slovenia's Matej Mohoric.

The irrepressible Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten won the women's race earlier to add to her Olympic time trial gold from just three days ago.

She had also won silver in the road race in Japan.

