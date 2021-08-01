UrduPoint.com

American Powless Wins San Sebastian Cycling Classic

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 12:17 AM

American Powless wins San Sebastian cycling classic

American Neilson Powless of EF Education-Nippo won the San Sebastian classic on Saturday after edging a thrilling three-way dash for the line on the Basque city's famous seafront

San Sebastian, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :American Neilson Powless of EF Education-Nippo won the San Sebastian classic on Saturday after edging a thrilling three-way dash for the line on the Basque city's famous seafront.

The 24-year-old from Florida was part of a breakaway over the narrow hill roads outside San Sebastian and finished the 231km course in 5hr 34mins 31sec, just ahead of Slovenia's Matej Mohoric and Mikkel Honore of Denmark.

Powless identifies as a Native American of the Oneida tribe, and comes from a sporting background with his mother an Olympic marathon runner, his father a triathlete and his sister has made the national cycling team too.

Powless, who recently completed the Tour de France with his American outfit, drew level with and overtook Bahrain Victorious' Mohoric right on the line.

"We played our cards perfectly, I'm so happy," said Powless.

"It's my first professional victory and I'm happy to have taken it here in San Sebastian with a director in the car who's a local.

"Every time I've race through the Basque Country it's been incredible with the fans, so I'm super happy to win in front of such enthusiastic crowds," he said.

After riding in rain most of the afternoon the main pack of riders featuring world champion Julian Alaphilippe crossed the line at the giant horseshoe bay La Concha beach 1min 04sec adrift.

The race is the first major test in the build up to the Vuelta a Espana in two weeks time where Egan Bernal is tipped to complete a hat-trick of Grand Tour wins, the Colombian was in the mix on Saturday, ending 1min 09sec down on the day.

The irrepressible Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten won the women's race earlier to add to her Olympic time trial gold from just three days ago.

She had also won silver in the road race in Japan.

"I was never in any trouble," said the infectiously enthusiastic van Vleuten. "I didn't know how the jet-lag would be but I wanted to win here for my team," said van Vleuten who rides for the Spanish team Movistar, based in the Basque country.

Related Topics

World Cycling France Road Car Marathon San Van Florida Bahrain Japan Slovenia Denmark Women Gold Silver Olympics From Race

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

2 minutes ago
 French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Aga ..

French Police Arrest 19 People During Protests Against COVID-19 Passes - Interio ..

18 minutes ago
 Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics ..

Nigerian and Kenyan sprinters barred from Olympics for doping

3 minutes ago
 Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases ..

Millions of Americans risk eviction as virus cases spike

5 minutes ago
 Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead o ..

Springboks beat Lions 27-9 to level series ahead of final Test

5 minutes ago
 RugbyU: 2nd Test - South Africa 27 British and Iri ..

RugbyU: 2nd Test - South Africa 27 British and Irish Lions 9

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.