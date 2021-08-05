UrduPoint.com

American Ryan Crouser Retains Olympic Men's Shot Put Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

American Ryan Crouser retains Olympic men's shot put title

Tokyo, Aug 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :American Ryan Crouser bettered his own Olympic record as he retained the men's shot put title on Thursday.

Crouser managed a best of 23.30 metres on his sixth and final effort, a new Olympic record after his five previous attempts had also all gone beyond the 22.

52m that saw him win gold in the 2016 Rio Games.

The 28-year-old American led a repeat of the Rio podium, with teammate and world champion Joe Kovacs taking silver with 22.65m, and New Zealand's Tomas Walsh claiming bronze (22.47).

Related Topics

World 2016 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze All Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadersh ..

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ shapes future of ..

9 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

9 hours ago
 Govt decides to use technology to settle down elec ..

Govt decides to use technology to settle down electoral issues : Shibli Faraz

8 hours ago
 Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PN ..

Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PNCA

8 hours ago
 People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led ..

People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led AJK government:

9 hours ago
 Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise As ..

Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise Assassination May Still Be at La ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.