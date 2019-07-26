UrduPoint.com
American Smith Crushes Women's 200m Backstroke World Best

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 05:37 PM

American teenager Regan Smith smashed the women's 200 metres backstroke world record Friday, lopping a huge chunk off countrywoman Missy Franklin's old mark

Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :American teenager Regan Smith smashed the women's 200 metres backstroke world record Friday, lopping a huge chunk off countrywoman Missy Franklin's old mark.

The 17-year-old stormed to victory in the second semi-final in Gwangju, firing off a time of two minutes, 3.35 seconds -- a whopping 0.71 faster than Franklin swam at the 2012 London Olympics.

