American Snowboarder Jacobellis Crowned In Women's Cross At Beijing 2022

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 09, 2022 | 05:05 PM

Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States claimed the women's snowboard cross title at Beijing 2022 here on Wednesday

Chloe Trespeuch from France took the silver and Canadian Meryeta Odine came in third.

A six-time world champion and 10-time X Games title holder, Jacobellis is the most decorated snowboard cross athlete of all time.

Jacobellis is the only snowboard cross athlete, male or female, to have competed in every Olympic Winter Games since the introduction of this event at Torino 2006.

Although she has always been one of the favorites to win the Olympic title, she has only achieved one silver at four consecutive Games.

At Torino 2006, while she was in the lead for almost the entire final, on the second to last jump she pulled off a backside air, lost her balance and fell, letting Swiss Tanja Frieden win gold.

