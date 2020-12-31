UrduPoint.com
American Tennis Player Querrey Handed Suspended Fine For COVID-19 Violation

Thu 31st December 2020

American tennis player Querrey handed suspended fine for COVID-19 violation

The ATP on Thursday handed a suspended fine of 20,000 US dollars to American tennis player Sam Querrey for breach of COVID-19 protocol at the 2020 St. Petersburg Open

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The ATP on Thursday handed a suspended fine of 20,000 US Dollars to American tennis player Sam Querrey for breach of COVID-19 protocol at the 2020 St. Petersburg Open.

The investigation reviewed the full circumstances surrounding the incident and Querrey's conduct was contrary to "the integrity of the game," said the ATP.

However, the fine is suspended and will be lifted if Querrey does not commit any further breaches of health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 within a probationary six-month period, the tour added.

The ATP said it suspended the fine after taking into consideration Querrey's many years of otherwise good standing with the ATP and other mitigating factors. The player has five days to appeal the decision, should he choose to do so.

More Stories From Sports

