Open Menu

Americans Oblivious To US Historic World Cup Win, While Pakistan Mourns: NYT Comments

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 08, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT comments

While many Americans were unaware of their team's historic victory against Pakistan in a Cricket World Cup match in Dallas, it was felt acutely in the land of the 1992 champions, The New York Times said in its comments on Thursday's huge upset

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) While many Americans were unaware of their team's historic victory against Pakistan in a Cricket World Cup match in Dallas, it was felt acutely in the land of the 1992 champions, The New York Times said in its comments on Thursday's huge upset.

The newspaper's headline read: 'U.S. Scores Historic Cricket Win, but Only Pakistan Notices'.

"Many Americans were oblivious to the magnitude of their victory in Dallas," the dispatch said, adding, "But it was felt acutely in the losing side’s cricket-mad nation. As fans woke up to the news, they began trying to digest what had happened, watching highlights from the match in the streets."

"Fans were infuriated by their team’s poor showing," wrote NYT correspondents Zia ur-Rehman and John Yoon from Karachi.

“This is unbelievable and embarrassing,” Jaffer Ahmed, a cricket fan told the Times, lamenting the defeat with friends.

“How can we, with our cricketing history, lose to a country that doesn’t even have cricket in its DNA?”

Meanwhile, Pakistan is preparing for Sunday's face off with its traditional rival -- India -- at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium near New York amid rain forecasts to interrupt game proceedings.

Tickets on the resale market are going for at least $800, with Indian Premier League (IPL) founder and former president Lalit Modi slamming the inflated prices.

The tournament “in the US is for game expansion & fan engagement, not a means to make profits on gate collections,” he said on X.

Beyond the Indian and Pakistani communities, the match is eagerly anticipated by immigrants from other South Asian countries where cricket is popular.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Cricket World Poor Indian Premier League Nassau Dallas New York Sunday Market From Asia

Recent Stories

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

45 seconds ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

10 minutes ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

10 minutes ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

10 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

13 minutes ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

13 minutes ago
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

13 minutes ago
 Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

14 minutes ago
 Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visi ..

Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD

14 minutes ago
 Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakista ..

Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker GB Asse ..

15 minutes ago
 Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Paki ..

Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Pakistan for T20 World Cup 2024

15 minutes ago
 PARC works to scale up, maximize crops: Chairman

PARC works to scale up, maximize crops: Chairman

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports