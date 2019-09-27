UrduPoint.com
America's Jastrab Strikes Cycling World Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:47 PM

American youngster Megan Jastrab won the women's junior road race world title after a cat-and-mouse finale on a crash-marred 86km (53.4 mile) run from Doncaster to Harrogate on Friday

American youngster Megan Jastrab won the women's junior road race world title after a cat-and-mouse finale on a crash-marred 86km (53.4 mile) run from Doncaster to Harrogate on Friday.

The 17-year-old US national road race champion adds her world title to those of Quinn Simmons, who won the men's junior title, and Chloe Dygert whose powerful run in the women's elite time-trial, giving the US three golds.

"I can't believe it," said Jastrab.

"I'm just smiling ear to ear. I'm so grateful for my team-mates, it wouldn't be possible without them."Belgium's Julie de Wilde was second and Holland's Lieke Nooijen third.

