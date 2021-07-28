America's Ledecky Wins Inaugural Olympic Women's 1500m Freestyle Gold
Wed 28th July 2021
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :World record-holder Katie Ledecky claimed the first ever women's Olympic 1500m gold medal Wednesday, producing a commanding swim to annihilate the field.
The American, just 75 minutes after finishing a disappointing fifth in the 200m freestyle final, clocked 15mins 37.34secs ahead of teammate Erica Sullivan (15:41.41) and Germany's Sarah Kohler (15:42.91).
