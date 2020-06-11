UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amir And Haris Not Available For England Tour

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail have pulled out of the upcoming England tour due to personal reasons, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed today

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th June, 2020) Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail have pulled out of the upcoming England tour due to personal reasons, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed today.

Amir has withdrawn so that he can be at the birth of his second child in August, while Haris will miss the tour because of family reasons.

Pakistan will send 28 players and 14 player support personnel for three Tests and three T20Is to be played in August and September. The squad as well as pre-series and series schedule will be announced in due course.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Haris Sohail Mohammad Amir August September Family

Recent Stories

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

1 minute ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

3 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

3 hours ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.