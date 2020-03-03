UrduPoint.com
Amir Four-for Powers Kings To Second Successive Win In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:18 AM

A stunning spell of seam and swing bowling from Mohammad Amir helped Karachi Kings record their second successive victory in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as Peshawar Zalmi faltered with both bat and ball in the night game played on late Monday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):A stunning spell of seam and swing bowling from Mohammad Amir helped Karachi Kings record their second successive victory in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as Peshawar Zalmi faltered with both bat and ball in the night game played on late Monday.

Kings who defeated Islamabad United by five wickets last night owed their win to the leader of their pace attack, the left-armer Mohammad Amir who was later adjudged man-of-the-match as they romped home in their 152- run chase for the loss of four wickets in 18.1 overs.

The win has given Kings six points after five games; they have jumped to number three in the HBL PSL 2020 points table behind table-toppers Multan Sultans and number two placed Quetta Gladiators.

Amir rolled back the years with a special seam and swing performance in the opening over of the match as he dismissed right-handers Tom Banton (lbw) and Haider Ali (bowled) with sharp inswinging deliveries.

The left-armer than added two more wickets in his second spell as Zalmi were restricted to a below-par 151 for eight total after Kings captain Imad Wasim won the toss and opted to field first. Amir was well supported by pacers Amir Yamin (1-22, 4 overs) and Chris Jordan (2-33, 4 overs).

The veteran Shoaib Malik played a resilient 68-run innings (55 balls, six fours, one six) to ensure Zalmi at least went past the 150-run mark. He added 47 runs with Liam Livingstone (25) and 57 with Lewis Gregory (25).

Kings lost Sharjeel Khan (4) in the opening over of their innings. But his departure did little to deter Babar Azam and Alex Hales as the pair added 101 runs for the second wicket partnership. Hales (49 off 27 balls, six fours, two sixes) was bowled by leg-spinner Yasir Shah who was playing his first-ever match for Peshawar Zalmi after coming in as a replacement player for the injured Mohammad Mohsin.

Yasir accounted for Cameron Delport (2) in the same over. Babar though retained his composure and remained unbeaten on a typically classy 70 off 59 balls (10 fours) to ensure a comfortable Kings win with 11 balls to spare.

Scores in brief: Peshawar Zalmi 151 for 8, 20 overs (Shoaib Malik 68, Liam Livingstone 25, Lewis Gregory 25; Mohammad Amir 4-25, Chris Jordan 2-33).

Karachi Kings 152 for 4, 18.1 overs (Babar Azam 70 not out, Alex Hales 49; Yasir Shah 2-28).

Result: Karachi Kings win by six wickets.

