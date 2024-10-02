Amir Jamal Aims To Help Team Win Series Against England
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 02, 2024 | 08:14 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Pakistan’s all rounder Amir Jamal has expressed his determination to help his team win the upcoming series against England.
Talking to the media at the Multan cricket stadium on Wednesday, he said he had fully recovered from his recent injury. He shared his confidence about regaining the form he had during his successful stint in Australia.
"I am completely recovered from my injury, and I aim to pick up from where I left off in Australia. We will do everything possible to win the series against England," Jamal said.
The young fast bowler said in response to a question, "If there’s no aggression in fast bowling, then you are not a fast bowler. I always try to maintain that aggression on the field."
He also mentioned that he had missed the Bangladesh series due to injury but was now focused on contributing to his team's success in future matches. "I missed the Bangladesh series because of my injury, but now my sole focus was to play a significant role in helping my team win," he added.
The series against England was crucial for Pakistan, and Amir Jamal’s return adds a valuable boost to the team’s fast-bowling attack. With his strong mentality and determination, the young bowler was looking forward to making a strong impact on the international stage.
Earlier, the Pakistan team has commenced its practice session in preparation for the upcoming three-match Test series against England. Under the supervision of head coach Jason Gillespie, players focused on batting, bowling, and fielding drills. Babar Azam was also seen actively participating, practicing his batting and taking laps around the ground.
Both Pakistan and England teams have arrived in Multan for the first two matches. England will begin their practice after a two-day rest, starting on October 4. The first Test match was scheduled to begin on October 7 at Multan Cricket Stadium.
