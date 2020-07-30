UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amir Joins Pak Cricket Squad In Derby

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:21 PM

Amir joins Pak cricket squad in Derby

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has joined the Pakistan squad in Derby after clearing both Covid-19 tests

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has joined the Pakistan squad in Derby after clearing both Covid-19 tests.

Amir left for England from Lahore on 24 July and, as per the UK government's guidelines, was in isolation for a period of five days during which he was tested twice, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Haris Rauf has cleared his second Covid-19 test and is eligible to join the squadin England. As per the protocols he was tested twice Monday and Wednesday.

" He is expected to travel over the weekend. Details of his travel plan will be shared in due course", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Derby United Kingdom Mohammad Amir July National University From Government

Recent Stories

The Shape of Future; Express Yourself With The All ..

1 minute ago

IHC to hear govt’s peal for appointment of legal ..

39 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

40 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

46 minutes ago

NDMA Chairman says govt took best measures to coun ..

55 minutes ago

Heavy Rainfall Inundates Homes, Kills 2 in South K ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.