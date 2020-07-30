Amir joins Pak cricket squad in Derby

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has joined the Pakistan squad in Derby after clearing both Covid-19 tests

Amir left for England from Lahore on 24 July and, as per the UK government's guidelines, was in isolation for a period of five days during which he was tested twice, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Haris Rauf has cleared his second Covid-19 test and is eligible to join the squadin England. As per the protocols he was tested twice Monday and Wednesday.

" He is expected to travel over the weekend. Details of his travel plan will be shared in due course", he added.