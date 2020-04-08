Amir Khan Academy distributes relief goods among poor

British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan has also come forward to help the Pakistani nation at a time when the Covid-19 Pandemic has brought the world to a standstill, as relief goods were distributed among the poor here at his Boxing Academy on Wednesday

The Asian boy and Pakistani ace Pugilist Usman Wazeer distributed relief goods among the deserving people on behalf of Amir Khan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari, who was the chief guest on the occasion while praising Amir Khan for his good deed said this gesture would also inspire others to come forward and help the people in need.

"We will launch a website next week for the Overseas Pakistanis, so that they can help the deserving people in the country through that," he said.

Amir Khan Academy provided relief goods to 5,000 deserving families. The relief goods included flour, pulses, oil and other basic necessities. The goods were provided to the deserving families from the remote areas of the country.