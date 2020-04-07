UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amir Khan Academy To Provide Relief Items Among Poor

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:55 PM

Amir Khan Academy to provide relief items among poor

As the Covid-19 Pandemic has put the World on hold, British boxer of Pakistani-origin Amir Khan has also come forward to help the Pakistani nation as he would be providing relief goods to the deserving people

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :As the Covid-19 Pandemic has put the World on hold, British boxer of Pakistani-origin Amir Khan has also come forward to help the Pakistani nation as he would be providing relief goods to the deserving people.

The relief goods have reached here at the Amir Khan Boxing academy and the packing of the items were underway, according to information received here.

Aamir Khan Academy would be providing relief goods to a total of 5,000 deserving families. The relief goods includes flour, pulses, oil and other basic necessities.

The goods would be provided to the remote and deserving families of the country. Boxer Usman Wazir would be monitoring the relief project.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Oil Boxing Boxer Flour

Recent Stories

Police released COVID-19 public awareness song: In ..

8 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi distributes ration among poor

8 minutes ago

KP govt allows 24/7 opening of grocery, medical st ..

8 minutes ago

Corps Commander Conference held to discuss Coronav ..

1 hour ago

Pence Plans 4 Conference Calls With Lawmakers of B ..

8 minutes ago

Chief Minister inspects special vehicle designed f ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.