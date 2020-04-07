Amir Khan Academy to provide relief items among poor

As the Covid-19 Pandemic has put the World on hold, British boxer of Pakistani-origin Amir Khan has also come forward to help the Pakistani nation as he would be providing relief goods to the deserving people

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :As the Covid-19 Pandemic has put the World on hold, British boxer of Pakistani-origin Amir Khan has also come forward to help the Pakistani nation as he would be providing relief goods to the deserving people.

The relief goods have reached here at the Amir Khan Boxing academy and the packing of the items were underway, according to information received here.

Aamir Khan Academy would be providing relief goods to a total of 5,000 deserving families. The relief goods includes flour, pulses, oil and other basic necessities.

The goods would be provided to the remote and deserving families of the country. Boxer Usman Wazir would be monitoring the relief project.