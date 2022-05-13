UrduPoint.com

Amir Khan Announces Retirement From Pro Boxing

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 13, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Amir Khan announces retirement from pro boxing

British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan on Friday called it a day, bringing an end to a glittering 17-year professional career

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan on Friday called it a day, bringing an end to a glittering 17-year professional career.

The 35-year-old former world champion took to Twitter to announce his retirement. "It's time to hang up my gloves. I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years," said Amir, who had a 10-year amateur career before turning pro in 2005.

Amir, who conceded a stoppage loss to his bitter rival Kell Brook at the AO Arena in Manchester in February, this year said: "I want to say heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me,".

The Bolton fighter unified world titles at super-lightweight and faced pound-for-pound stars Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Terence Crawford during a 40-fight career, winning 34 and losing six.

He claimed an Olympic silver medal at the 2004 Athens Games and in 2005 launched his pro career. He became a world champion in July 2009, after beating Andriy Kotelnik on points, securing the WBA super-lightweight title. Two years later, he stunned Zab Judah to clinch the IBF belt.

In December 2011, Amir's world reign ended while he was making the first defence of his IBF belt against his mandatory challenger Lamont Peterson in Washington. After an extremely close, evenly matched fight for 12 rounds, a hotly disputed split decision saw Amir losing against Peterson. He was KO'd by Danny Garcia in an attempt to win the WBC and WBA belts in his next fight.

