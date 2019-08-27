UrduPoint.com
Amir Khan Arrives In Pakistan To Visit LoC

Zeeshan Mehtab 52 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:47 AM

British boxer of Pakistani origin, Amir Khan arrived Pakistan on Tuesday to visit the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC) as part of a humanitarian visit to raise his voice for peace

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :British boxer of Pakistani origin, Amir Khan arrived Pakistan on Tuesday to visit the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC) as part of a humanitarian visit to raise his voice for peace.

"I'm going to visit Kashmir today with Pakistan Army to see the civilians who have been injured (due to Indian firing)", he told media on his arrival at Islamabad Airport.

"As a Pakistani I will go there. I will like other people should also go there and show their support (for Kashmir cause)," he said.

Earlier on his twitter handle, he expressed concern over gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir stating "a lot of innocent people are suffering".

The 32-year-old thanked Director General of Inter Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor for the opportunity to let him visit the LoC.

In a video message, he also stated that the trip to Kashmir would be for peace. "I see that there are a lot of problems �� a lot of innocent people are being killed."He commended the role of Pakistan Army and said that it was doing a great a job.

"I'm visiting Pakistan, Line of Control to make my voice heard, bring greater awareness to the terrible situation in Kashmir and call for peace," he said in another tweet.

