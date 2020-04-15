UrduPoint.com
Amir Khan Asks Celebrities To Support Needy During Coronavirus Pandemic

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:39 PM

British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan said Wednesday that he wanted to motivate well-off people, especially the celebrities to come forward and contribute for the needy during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan said Wednesday that he wanted to motivate well-off people, especially the celebrities to come forward and contribute for the needy during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I want to motivate all, especially the celebrities including players, actors and artists that they should give [donate] to the less fortunate people," Amir, who has recently distributed around 10,000 bags of ration to the needy families in Pakistan, told a private tv channel.

He said that during the ongoing month, he was set to hold boxing contests in Amir Khan Boxing academy in Islamabad but due to coronavirus the event was cancelled.

"Then, I thought to do something for the people of Pakistan under Amir Khan Foundation. So we've distributed food bags among ten thousand families [in Pakistan]. The bags contain edibles such as flour, sugar, pulses, ghee and rice. "I'm trying my bit. This is my motivation for them [celebrities]," he insisted.

To a question he said that during the lockdown period, he was spending time with his family. "We play together. I try my very very best to keep them happy."

