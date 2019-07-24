UrduPoint.com
Amir Khan Desirous To Fight Tyson Fury In Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Rameez 7 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 06:31 PM

Amir Khan desirous to fight Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia

British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan has said that Tyson Fury could be set for a money-spinning fight in Saudi Arabia in the near future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan has said that Tyson Fury could be set for a money-spinning fight in Saudi Arabia in the near future.

Khan broke new ground and netted himself a cool 7million for his clash with Billy Dib in Jeddah this month and will head back to the middle East in Riyadh on November 8. The Saudi government is backing the sport with big bucks in a bid to promote the country - and Khan predicted it will go after a heavyweight star such as Fury next.

After helping the Gypsy King secure his $100m ESPN deal, Khan has offered his assistance to land him another huge windfall in Saudi in the future. "I think they will definitely get a heavyweight star like Tyson out in Saudi soon," Khan was quoted as saying by website www.mirror.co.uk.

"I actually helped Tyson do his ESPN deal with promoter Bob Arum.

I made a few calls. I didn't take a cut, we are both boxers so I was just happy to help. It would have been nice, though! "I am promoting the sport in Saudi and have the WBC supporting me, so why not help make it happen?"Fury demolished Tom Schwarz on his Las Vegas debut last month and is set for one more fight later this year in the run-up to his rematch with Deontay Wilder set for early next year.

A return to America in October to take on another American opponent is expected, whilst Fury has claimed the second installment of his rivalry with the WBC champion will take place on February 22. His cousin, Hughie Fury, featured as chief support on Khan's undercard against Billy Dib, beating Samuel Peter, and he could be persuaded to follow in his footsteps.

