UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amir Khan Expresses Interest For Rematch With Maidana

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Amir Khan expresses interest for rematch with Maidana

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan welcomes a rematch with former two-division world champion Marcos Maidana if he comes out of his six-year retirement to resume his career.

The 36-year-old Maidana (35-5, 31 KOs) is training for an exhibition match against a 47-yearArgenitinan kickboxer.

If Maidana looks good at beating the guy, which will take place in a boxing ring, then he could restart his career.

Khan and Maidana spoke this week during a conference call for the 99th WBA Convention. During the call, the 33-year-old Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) expressed interest in facing Maidana, who he beat ten years ago by a 10 round unanimous decision in December 2010.

Khan knocked Maidana down with a body shot in round one. The fight took place in the 140-pound division.

"Tell Maidana, let's do it. Let's do another fight. Come on, let's do it again," said Khan on a conference call for the 99th WBA Convention, as quoted by www.boxingnews24.com.

"Everybody loved the first one, so let's do it again. It would be a fun fight, you know? It would be a fair fight again, so let's do it. One condition. You let Alex (Ariza) train me," said Khan.

There would be a tremendous amount of interest from boxing fans in a Khan vs. Maidana rematch.

Related Topics

World December From Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

NAB court once again postpones Zardari’s indictm ..

3 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

NCEMA denies false reports about malls closure

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

12 hours ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.