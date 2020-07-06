Amir Khan expresses interest for rematch with Maidana

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan welcomes a rematch with former two-division world champion Marcos Maidana if he comes out of his six-year retirement to resume his career.

The 36-year-old Maidana (35-5, 31 KOs) is training for an exhibition match against a 47-yearArgenitinan kickboxer.

If Maidana looks good at beating the guy, which will take place in a boxing ring, then he could restart his career.

Khan and Maidana spoke this week during a conference call for the 99th WBA Convention. During the call, the 33-year-old Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) expressed interest in facing Maidana, who he beat ten years ago by a 10 round unanimous decision in December 2010.

Khan knocked Maidana down with a body shot in round one. The fight took place in the 140-pound division.

"Tell Maidana, let's do it. Let's do another fight. Come on, let's do it again," said Khan on a conference call for the 99th WBA Convention, as quoted by www.boxingnews24.com.

"Everybody loved the first one, so let's do it again. It would be a fun fight, you know? It would be a fair fight again, so let's do it. One condition. You let Alex (Ariza) train me," said Khan.

There would be a tremendous amount of interest from boxing fans in a Khan vs. Maidana rematch.