Amir Khan gives boxing tips to Pakistan Sweet Home kids

British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan on Saturday visited Pakistan Sweet Home Islamabad and and gave boxing tips to the children there

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan on Saturday visited Pakistan Sweet Home Islamabad and and gave boxing tips to the children there.

Amir said he was an ambassador of Pakistan Sweet Home.

"I'm really happy to find myself among you. You are highly talented kids. I'll teach you boxing. I'm sure the next champion will be from you," he told the kids.

He said he would keep on visiting Pakistan Sweet Home on regular basis.