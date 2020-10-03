UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amir Khan Gives Boxing Tips To Pakistan Sweet Home Kids

Muhammad Rameez 16 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 06:49 PM

Amir Khan gives boxing tips to Pakistan Sweet Home kids

British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan on Saturday visited Pakistan Sweet Home Islamabad and and gave boxing tips to the children there

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan on Saturday visited Pakistan Sweet Home Islamabad and and gave boxing tips to the children there.

Amir said he was an ambassador of Pakistan Sweet Home.

"I'm really happy to find myself among you. You are highly talented kids. I'll teach you boxing. I'm sure the next champion will be from you," he told the kids.

He said he would keep on visiting Pakistan Sweet Home on regular basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad From Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Minerals sector has potential to spur economic gro ..

13 seconds ago

Gold prices decrease Rs200 to Rs111,800 03 Oct 202 ..

15 seconds ago

One dead, some 20 missing as storms lash southern ..

5 minutes ago

All villages across Punjab to get potable water: G ..

5 minutes ago

Spotlight on Man Utd's lack of signings ahead of M ..

5 minutes ago

Carpet, leather sectors can become major export pr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.