Amir Khan lists his luxury wedding venue in Bolton for sale

(@Abdulla99267510)

The boxer makes decision to sell the venue after incurring major financial losses

BOLTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2024) British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has listed his luxury wedding venue in Bolton for sale after incurring significant financial losses.

As reported by British media outlets, Amir Khan announced via a tweet on the social media platform "X" that his wedding hall is now on the market for £12.5 million. The venue, a four-story building, features three floors and a rooftop designated for events.

In his statement, Khan also highlighted the ample parking space available at the venue, noting that the front and rear parking lots can accommodate approximately 200 vehicles.

The upscale wedding hall, located in Bolton, England, was initially purchased by Khan for £11.

5 million. The venue hosted its first wedding event just three months ago. However, due to the venue's less-than-ideal location, it struggled to attract sufficient business, resulting in millions of Pounds in losses.

The project also faced additional challenges, including environmental concerns, as piles of garbage were reported to be frequently left in front of and around the venue, further hindering its success.

Despite the lavish investment and effort, the venue failed to meet expectations, prompting Khan's decision to sell the property.