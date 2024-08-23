Open Menu

Amir Khan Lists His Luxury Wedding Venue In Bolton For Sale

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Amir Khan lists his luxury wedding venue in Bolton for sale

The boxer makes decision to sell the venue  after incurring major financial losses

BOLTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2024) British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has listed his luxury wedding venue in Bolton for sale after incurring significant financial losses.

As reported by British media outlets, Amir Khan announced via a tweet on the social media platform "X" that his wedding hall is now on the market for £12.5 million. The venue, a four-story building, features three floors and a rooftop designated for events.

In his statement, Khan also highlighted the ample parking space available at the venue, noting that the front and rear parking lots can accommodate approximately 200 vehicles.

The upscale wedding hall, located in Bolton, England, was initially purchased by Khan for £11.

5 million. The venue hosted its first wedding event just three months ago. However, due to the venue's less-than-ideal location, it struggled to attract sufficient business, resulting in millions of Pounds in losses.

The project also faced additional challenges, including environmental concerns, as piles of garbage were reported to be frequently left in front of and around the venue, further hindering its success.

Despite the lavish investment and effort, the venue failed to meet expectations, prompting Khan's decision to sell the property.

Related Topics

Business Social Media Marriage Vehicles Sale Market Media Event Million Boxer

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

7 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

6 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

7 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

6 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

6 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

6 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

6 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

6 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports