Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

The couple's marriage has been troubled by past allegations of infidelity.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2023) Former world champion boxer Amir Khan on Tuesday expressed his willingness to undergo therapy to address his habit of sexting other women, in an effort to reconcile with his wife, Faryal Makhdoom.

Faryal confronted Amir after discovering explicit messages he sent to a model named Sumaira.

Acknowledging his mistakes and the pain he caused his wife, Amir apologized and was open to seeking professional help.

Amir and Faryal married in 2013, announced their separation in 2017, but later reconciled. The couple has three children together and has appeared together on the BBC series Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton.

Speaking to The Sun, Amir acknowledged the possibility of needing professional assistance to stop messaging other women. He recognized the importance of mental health support and stated that he would seriously consider therapy to address his behavior.

The incident involving Sumaira occurred when Faryal found flirtatious messages from Amir, starting with compliments on her tattoos, which later turned explicit. Faryal was understandably furious and questioned Amir's actions, emphasizing the disrespect he showed towards her.

Amir admitted his regret for his actions and the potential impact on their children in the future. He attributed such behavior to boredom and expressed his desire to explore new avenues for fulfillment, including a return to training and opportunities in television.

In the wake of the article exposing Amir's exchange with Sumaira, she reportedly asked him for £20,000, claiming to be going through a difficult time. Amir defended himself against her accusations, suggesting that women often approached him seeking personal gain.

Faryal broke her silence on the matter, posting a detailed note on her Instagram account. She refused to engage in public spectacle and called herself the victim in the situation. She expressed frustration at her private conversations being dissected and used against her, allegedly as part of a hate campaign.

Faryal clarified that she had no involvement in the situation and stated that Sumaira contacted her after obtaining Amir's number and sharing personal details. She alleged that Sumaira only engaged with Amir to gather evidence to tarnish their reputation later on.

Faryal held both Amir and Sumaira accountable for their actions, emphasizing that they did not consider her feelings or mental health during their communication. She revealed the immense embarrassment caused by the situation and the toll it took on her and her family.

This isn't the first time Faryal had to deal with Amir's infidelity, as she previously claimed he had cheated on her multiple times. Despite the difficulties, she chose to stay with him for the sake of their children.