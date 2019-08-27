Amir Khan meets DG ISPR, visits LoC

Light Weight Boxer Amir Khan on Tuesday met Director General of Inter-Services Publice Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Light Weight Boxer Amir Khan on Tuesday met Director General of Inter-Services Publice Relations ( ISPR ) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Pakistan origin Britisher discussed matters with the ISPR DG and reiterated that a peaceful solution was required to stop all the Kashmiri people suffering.

Later, he visited Chakothi Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) and interacted with the local inhabiatnts, who apprised him about the state of unprovoked firing by the Indian troops deliberately targeting them. They expressed the resolve not to deter before such coward acts.

The visiting dignitary appreciated their spirit and said the people of Kashmir were having support of the entire Pakistani nation, besides a large number of their well-wishers across the globe.