Amir Khan Offers Fitness, Diet Tips To Pakistan Cricket Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 09:37 PM

Amir Khan offers fitness, diet tips to Pakistan cricket team

Boxing star Amir Khan has offered Pakistan cricket team to assist in improving their fitness after the cricket team lost to India on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Boxing star Amir Khan has offered Pakistan cricket team to assist in improving their fitness after the cricket team lost to India on Sunday.

Sarfraz Ahmed's side have just three points from five matches following Sunday's 89-run defeat on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern against rivals India.

Khan, who won silver at the 2004 Olympics , believes the team's shortcomings are down to a lack of fitness and not a dearth of natural talent.

Having repeatedly whipped his body into shape for a reign as light-welterweight world champion between 2009 and 2011 before campaigning for top honours at welterweight and middleweight, the 32-year-old believes he has the expertise to help out, CricketNext reported.

"Would love to help Pakistan cricket team with some advise on how to stay fit and strong," Khan wrote in a tweet.

"How to be disciplined on food, diet and training. The team has talent but need to improve on strength and conditioning and focus."

