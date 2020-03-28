UrduPoint.com
Amir Khan Offers His Marriage Hall For Treatment Of Coronavirus Patients In Bolton

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:57 PM

Amir Khan offers his marriage hall for treatment of Coronavirus patients in Bolton

The boxer says that his four–storey building that is to be a wedding hall is ready for the help of people affected by Coronavirus.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2020) Pakistan-born-UK national Amir Khan offered his four-storey building to be a marriage hall for treatment of Coronavirus patients due to shortage of space in hospitals in Bolton here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, World Popular boxer Amir khan wrote: “I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time.

I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe,”.

The offer from Amir Khan came at the moment when the entire Britain is fighting against Coronavirus and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for Coronavirus. The UK government announced three-week lockdown in the country to control spread of Coronavirus.

