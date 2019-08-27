Amir Khan, Pakistani origin British boxer visits LoC

The Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan visited the Line of Control near Chakothi sector on Tuesday and expressed concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan visited the Line of Control near Chakothi sector on Tuesday and expressed concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to media on the occasion, he said his heart was with the Kashmiri people who were paralyzed under curfew for the last 22 consecutive days.

"I have come to give a peace message to both sides of the LoC and wish peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute as it was imperative for development of this region." Amir Khan said.

He said on returning back to UK, he would inform the corridors of power and all influential personalities in Britain regarding the grave situation of Kashmiri people.

Earlier, he was briefed by the officials of Pak Army on the current situation at the LoC and about Indian unprovoked shelling on civilian population besides loss of lives and properties of the people.