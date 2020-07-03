UrduPoint.com
Amir Khan Pays Emotional Tribute To His Nephew

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Amir Khan pays emotional tribute to his nephew

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan has paid an emotional tribute to his nephew Abdul Khan, who passed away on Wednesday in United Kingdom, shortly after his birth.

The Olympic medallist took to Instagram, posting a picture of himself next to the grave of his little nephew, telling his fans that it was tough for his family to bear irreparable loss.

"Tough day for the family. Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to him we will return. My nephew, son of my brother Haroon Khan passed away yesterday. The new born didn't make it.," he wrote.

"May Allah make it easy for the family, especially the mother and father, please keep us in your prayers," he asked his fans.

The newborn was son of Haroon Khan, also known as Harry.

Haroon, who claimed bronze in the 2010 Commonwealth Games also turned a pro like Amir after rising to prominence. He is Amir's only brother, and they have two sisters. As a pro he had seven fights, winning all of them and three by way of knockout. His last bout came in Wigan in 2017 wherein he overpowered Gyula Dodu via a second round KO.

The 29-year-old Haroon, who represented Pakistan in the ring married Arifa Janjua four years ago and the couple have one child born in 2018.

Meanwhile, tributes were paid to Amir, Haroon and their family after the devastating loss. Fellow fighters Felix Sturm, Peter Quillin, Badr Hari and former Bolton Wanderers footballer David Wheater were among the many, who paid their respects on social media.

