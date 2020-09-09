UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Amir Khan Rates Crawford Highly As A Pro Fighter

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:50 AM

Amir Khan rates Crawford highly as a pro fighter

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :British boxer of Pakistan origin, Amir Khan rates Terrence Crawford highly stating that he is superior to every fighter he has faced as a professional, including Canelo Alvarez.

The former IBF/WBA light-welterweight champion Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) also believes that Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs)would beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. However, Khan does not say whether he thinks that Crawford would have beaten Mayweather in his prime.

Mayweather's last fight against a real fighter was against shopworn Andre Berto, and that was five years ago. Since then, Mayweather fought against UFC fighter Conor McGregor in 2017, which was sanctioned as a professional match by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

"Look, when I was in the ring with him, after one or two rounds, I started to get my rhythm, but I have to say he's the best fighter I've faced," Khan was quoted as saying by boxing website boxingnews24.

com.

"I've faced the likes of Canelo.

"Every fighter I've lost previously is when I was up on points, and obviously got caught with a big shot and was knocked out or whatever. With Crawford, his timing was so on point.

"What a great fighter he was, a technician. His timing was amazing, and everything he had about the game plan that he had with the game plan for the fight.""He's a brilliant fighter," Khan continued about Crawford. "You cannot take that away from him. If he were to fight any welterweights, be it, Manny Pacquiao, being Errol Spence, and Floyd Mayweather, I think Crawford would beat a lot of them, maybe all of them.

"I think the only fighter that would be a good fight for him technically would be Mayweather, but I really think he'd beat Mayweather as well," added Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Superior 2017 All From Best Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

30 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead State delegation to sig ..

8 hours ago

UAE conducts over 7.5 million COVID-19 tests since ..

9 hours ago

SEHA re-opens Rehabilitation Department at Al Ain ..

9 hours ago

Du to sell 26 pct stake in Khazna Data Center

10 hours ago

Meeting of Russian-French Council on Security Coop ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.