Amir Khan rates Crawford highly as a pro fighter

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :British boxer of Pakistan origin, Amir Khan rates Terrence Crawford highly stating that he is superior to every fighter he has faced as a professional, including Canelo Alvarez.

The former IBF/WBA light-welterweight champion Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) also believes that Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs)would beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. However, Khan does not say whether he thinks that Crawford would have beaten Mayweather in his prime.

Mayweather's last fight against a real fighter was against shopworn Andre Berto, and that was five years ago. Since then, Mayweather fought against UFC fighter Conor McGregor in 2017, which was sanctioned as a professional match by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

"Look, when I was in the ring with him, after one or two rounds, I started to get my rhythm, but I have to say he's the best fighter I've faced," Khan was quoted as saying by boxing website boxingnews24.

com.

"I've faced the likes of Canelo.

"Every fighter I've lost previously is when I was up on points, and obviously got caught with a big shot and was knocked out or whatever. With Crawford, his timing was so on point.

"What a great fighter he was, a technician. His timing was amazing, and everything he had about the game plan that he had with the game plan for the fight.""He's a brilliant fighter," Khan continued about Crawford. "You cannot take that away from him. If he were to fight any welterweights, be it, Manny Pacquiao, being Errol Spence, and Floyd Mayweather, I think Crawford would beat a lot of them, maybe all of them.

"I think the only fighter that would be a good fight for him technically would be Mayweather, but I really think he'd beat Mayweather as well," added Khan.