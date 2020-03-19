Amir Khan says he is in talks with several promoters

British boxer of Pakistani-origin Amir Khan has said that he wants to continue his career in the welterweight division and currently there are no plans to move up in weight

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :British boxer of Pakistani-origin Amir Khan has said that he wants to continue his career in the welterweight division and currently there are no plans to move up in weight.

The erstwhile world champion has been out of the ring since July of 2019, when he stopped late replacement Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia.

The 33-year-old revealed that he is still putting together his plans for the future. Earlier in 2019, he suffered a sixth round TKO defeat at the hands of WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. The fight, which took place in New York City, saw Khan unable to continue after getting hit with a bad low blow.

"I'm doing a bit of training, ticking over and keeping busy and things like that," Khan was quoted as saying by www.boxingscene.com.

"Hopefully I'll announce something for after Ramadan. I want to spend time with my new baby and I'm going to see where it goes from there.

"There's so many big Names out there that I can still fight.

I can still headline here (UK), Saudi Arabia, America, they are all options. I'm the WBC International champion so maybe I could fight for the WBC title or go for another title. I am ranked quite highly in the other rankings. I'm in a good position really. I'm in talks with a couple of promoters and I've got options."One of the fights still out there, says Khan, is a big domestic showdown with rival Kell Brook. But weight appears to be the issue, as Brook is currently a player in the junior middleweight division. "The Kell Brook fight is still there," said Khan. We're just working it out. He's up at 154 but I'm 147. We were getting a contract sorted out and talking to Eddie about doing it at 147 and I found out he'd gone up to 154 and that messed everything up.

"I made that mistake (moving up in weight) when I took the Canelo fight. I'm a 147 fighter and I don't want to go up to any more. I make the weight quite easily."