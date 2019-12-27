Amir Khan slams trolls who criticised him for sharing Christmas pic with family

Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan, who was attacked on social media platforms for posting a photo of himself along with his wife and kids in Christmas outfits, has hit back at trolls

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan, who was attacked on social media platforms for posting a photo of himself along with his wife and kids in Christmas outfits, has hit back at trolls.Responding to the people who trolled him over an Instagram post wishing people a Merry Christmas, the former world boxing champion said: "So shocked by all the hate I'm getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas."Amir Khan had posted a picture with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 28, daughters Lamaisah, five, and Alanya, one in Christmas outfits with a caption: "Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday! Merry Christmas #khanfamily @FaryalxMakhdoom #MerryChrismas."The post, however, did not go down well with some of his followers and drew a lot of flak.

The nasty trolls prompted Khan to tweet on Thursday: "So shocked by all the hate I'm getting on my Twitter & Instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits.SN/NK=======================================================================================BCCI confirms no Pakistani player to be invited for T20 series in BangladeshIslamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 27th December, 2019) Bangladesh cricket Board (BCB) would not be extending an invitation to any Pakistani player for the two T20 matches it is scheduled to host in March to mark the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, an official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was quoted as saying by NDTV on Thursday.The Bangladeshi board is planning to stage the twin matches between Asia and World XI sides, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) having granted the fixtures official status.The matches opened up the rare opportunity for Pakistani and Indian players to be seen on the field together.

However, according to BCCI Joint Secretary Jayesh George, the BCB has assured their Indian counterparts that no Pakistani players will be invited."What we are aware of is that there will be no Pakistan players in the Asia XI.

That is what the message is, so, there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other. Sourav Ganguly will decide the five players who will be a part of the Asia XI," the BCCI official told Indo-Asian News Service.Apart from BCCI's repeated refusal to resume cricketing ties with Pakistan, the Bangladesh board, too, would have found it difficult to include Pakistani players in the centenary celebration of a Rahman a man revered in Bangladesh but considered a controversial figure in Pakistani history.The development comes after the Bangladeshi board's continued insistence that it would send its team to Pakistan for limited-overs series but not for Tests, which it says must be staged on neutral venue.

SN/NK======================================================================================Liverpool thrash Leicester to open up 13-point Premier League leadIslamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Liverpool tightened their grip on the Premier League title race with a dominant display to thrash second-placed Leicester 4-0 and open up a 13-point lead at the top of the table on Thursday.Roberto Firmino scored twice from Trent Alexander-Arnold crosses either side of James Milner�s penalty before the brilliant Alexander-Arnold rounded off the scoring himself.Liverpool remain unbeaten in little short of a year in the league and seem destined to finally end a 30-year wait to win the title.Fresh from winning the Club World Cup for the first time in Qatar on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp�s men showed no sign of fatigue from a congested December schedule as they outclassed Leicester from start to finish.Alexander-Arnold stung Kasper Schmeichel�s palms inside the first minute before Klopp soon had his head in his hands when Sadio Mane somehow spooned Mohamed Salah�s dangerous cross wide.Salah has refound his scoring touch of late, including an audacious finish from the narrowest of angles against Salzburg earlier this month to secure Liverpool�s place in the last 16 of the Champions League.The Egyptian tried to recreate that goal after rounding Schmeichel, but could only find the side-netting when picking out a teammate in the middle would have been a better option.An opener for the runaway league leaders was only a matter of time and duly arrived just after the half hour mark when Alexander-Arnold�s cross was headed powerfully down past Schmeichel.The Danish goalkeeper had ensured Leicester�s 3-1 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday was not far more comprehensive and needed to be at his best again to keep the Foxes in the game as he saved one-on-one from Mane moments later.Two heavy defeats in five days have proved to be a reality check for Leicester�s title ambitions with their focus now on making sure they hold off a chasing pack including Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United to secure a return to the Champions League.Liverpool, by contrast, demonstrated why they are Champions League winners and Premier League champions in waiting.Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson showed boundless energy to continue bombing forward from full-back and providing the ammunition for Mane, Salah and Firmino.Robertson was the provider for the first big chance of the second half when Firmino did not get a strong enough connection to turn in the Scotland captain�s cross.