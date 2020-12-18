Amir Khan to develop boxing infrastructure in Pakistan

British-Pakistani former unified light welterweight world champion and promoter Amir Khan said on Friday that Pakistan lacked in boxing infrastructure and he wanted to develop the facilities in the country by setting up academies in different cities

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :British-Pakistani former unified light welterweight world champion and promoter Amir Khan said on Friday that Pakistan lacked in boxing infrastructure and he wanted to develop the facilities in the country by setting up academies in different cities.

In an interview with APP here, Amir Khan said the country has immense boxing talent but it needs right kind of grooming to compete at the the international level, adding that he would request Prime Minister Imran Khan to help him establish boxing academies in Lahore and Karachi as well.

Amir Khan is in Pakistan to hold a boxing event under the umbrella of World Boxing Council middle East title which is being participated by boxers from the United Kingdom (U.K), Afghanistan, Philippines, Iran and Pakistan and is being sponsored by Amir Khan Promotions. The event will be held at the lawns of Governor's House Lahore on December 19 (tomorrow) evening.

To a question, he said it was very challenging to hold a boxing event when the world was overwhelmed by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, adding that there was need to implement complete SOPs of the government of Pakistan to ensure health and safety of the pugilists visiting the country. He said security has been another important element which could not be possible without the help of the security institutions of the country.

About government support, Amir Khan thanked Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for providing technical support in making this event become a reality besides providing the venue for the WBC event. Amir Khan also heaped praises on the Baluchistan government for its outright support.

About the Pakistani boxers Muhammad Waseem and Nadir Baloch, he said Nadir Baloch was one of the best fighters in his category and he will face Afghanistan's Jawad Hassan for the WBC Middle East title. He said Muhammad Waseem is a highly professional boxer who ranks in top 10 in the world but he will not fight for a title against Jeny Boca of the Phillipines.

Amir, to a question, said Waseem will go for the world title after he wins this fight and the Amir Khan Promotions has been making preparations for it.

About spectators, the former champion said the scenario will be different at the tomorrow's fights as a very small crowd is to watch the bout, adding the boxers, definitely, will miss the spectators. He said he fought in the presence of 40000-50000 spectators during his days.

To another question, he said provided the boxers have right kind of facilities, Pakistan can become a boxing powerhouse of the world in the years to come.