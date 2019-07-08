Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan will take on Australia's Billy Dib on July 12 in King Abdullah Sports City Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan-origin British boxer Amir Khan will take on Australia's Billy Dib on July 12 in King Abdullah sports City Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Amir was initially scheduled to face India's Neeraj Goyat but he (Goyat) suffered injuries in a car crash, last month.

Former world featherweight champion Dib, 33, who has replaced Goyat said the chance was his "real-life Rocky moment", BBC reported.

"I hope Neeraj recovers quick and gets fully fit again," Amir was quoted as saying.

Amir spoke of his excitement at fighting in Saudi Arabia�and stating that the bout was ideal for him because it offered a quick route back into the ring following his controversial defeat by American WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford on April 20, when he was accused of 'quitting'.

In a video released on�social media�on Amir said: "Billy is a two-time world boxing champion and will be coming up (in weight) to fight me, just like I did with Canelo (Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez)."