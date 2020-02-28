UrduPoint.com
Amir Khan To Hold Int'l Boxing Event In Islamabad Next Month

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 03:52 PM

The future of professional boxing in Pakistan was all set to boom, as British boxer of Pakistani-origin Amir Khan on Friday said to hold an International Boxing Event in Islamabad on March 19

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The future of professional boxing in Pakistan was all set to boom, as British boxer of Pakistani-origin Amir Khan on Friday said to hold an International Boxing Event in Islamabad on March 19.

Addressing a press conference here at the Amir Khan Boxing academy, he said the event's biggest contest would be of Pakistan's Emerging Boxing Champion Asian Boy Usman Wazir title fight with an international boxer anyone from Europe, Philippines or Thailand. "The tickets for the event having 8 fights will be free," he said and added foreign boxers would also be featuring in the mega event.

He said this would be a 3-hour event which would also include music events for the public. "We would hold events in every part of the country like Karachi, Lahore and Gilgit-Baltistan after two to three months," he said.

Amir said he wants to play his role in promoting boxing throughout Pakistan and wanted to highlight the talent of boxing in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Wazir said he wanted to fight in Pakistan in front of the whole nation. He also lauded Amir's efforts for encouraging the game of boxing in the country.

